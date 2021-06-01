Tampa Fire Rescue chief among two employees who retired during an investigation into 'misconduct'

The department's training officer was demoted at the conclusion of the investigation.

TAMPA, Fla — An internal investigation into allegations of misconduct led Tampa Fire Rescue's chief and division chief of training to retire, city officials say.

Chief Nick LoCicero and Division Chief of Training Susan Tamme were placed on administrative leave back in November, along with training officer John Muralt.

The city still has not specified the accused misconduct. According to a press release in November, city officials said, "allegations of misconduct and a lack of supervisory oversight associated with the misconduct" were the focus of the investigation.

Both LoCicero and Tamme retired while the investigation was ongoing, city officials said. Muralt was demoted at the conclusion of the investigation.

LoCicero was named fire chief in 2018, around the same time the department was under scrutiny after a jury found the City of Tampa guilty of pregnancy discrimination and retaliation when Tampa firefighter, Tanja Vidovic complained.

Vidovic was awarded $245,000 in damages and is now back on the job.