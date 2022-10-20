Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall

The man fell about 5 feet and hit the concrete at the corner of Twiggs and Channelside.

TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.

Fire crews shut down the intersection to perform the rescue, which was difficult because of the work site. The worker hit concrete during the fall, an official said.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.