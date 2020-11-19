Tampa Fire Rescue chief among three employees put on administrative leave after 'misconduct' allegations

The City of Tampa did not specify what the allegations were.

TAMPA, Fla — Allegations of misconduct have led to Tampa Fire Rescue's chief, division chief of training and training officer to be placed on administrative leave, according to the City of Tampa.

A press release from the mayor's office said Chief Nick LoCicero, Division Chief of Training Susan Tamme and Training Officer John Muralt's administrative leave starts "effective immediately" and is pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The city did not specify the accused misconduct, rather saying, "allegations of misconduct and a lack of supervisory oversight associated with the misconduct" were the focus of the investigation.

LoCicero and Tamme have been placed on paid leave, while Muralt has been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a press release.

“The City will conduct a fair, thorough and expeditious investigation to determine the facts of what took place. I will take appropriate and swift action to address this issue while ensuring our community and taxpayers continue to receive the high level of service they expect and deserve,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

Castor also stressed that these allegations are not a reflection of the department as a whole and does not want this investigation to diminish the hard work and dedication of Tampa Fire Rescue crews.

City of Tampa Rescue Division Chief, Barbara Tripp is set to serve as interim fire chief while the investigation is active.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to a fire rescue spokesperson who did not comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

