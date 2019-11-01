TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Fire Rescue said crews are working to repair a damaged line that's leaking natural gas in the Channelside area.

Fire Rescue spokesman, Jason Penny, said a worker was doing construction on the Water Street project when they hit a natural gas line near S. Meridian Avenue and Channelside Drive in front of the Tampa Bay History Center.

Penny said much of the area around the leak is closed off as crews are working with TECO to fix it.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.