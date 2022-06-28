Firefighters extinguish flames on roof of Tampa business

No employees were injured.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa building suffered minimal damage Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on its roof.

Firefighters responded to DTCC on Bermuda Green Drive at around 1 p.m. and were able to extinguish the flames.

DTCC is a fintech and financial market infrastructure company that helps protect the security of the global financial system, according to its site.

All employees were accounted for and no one was injured, DTCC reports.

Although the fire caused minimal damage, the building is safe for business.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.