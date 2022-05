Fire rescue reported the fire was put under control within seven minutes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a tire shop on the city's east side.

Crews were called around 11:45 a.m. Monday to the area of East Broadway Avenue and North 53rd Street.

Tampa Fire Rescue tweeted firefighters were able to get the fire under control within seven minutes. It's not yet known what started the fire.

The extent of any injuries also is unknown at this time.