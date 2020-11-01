TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a condominium complex near Tampa International Airport and the International Plaza.

Firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to respond to the Villa Sonoma Condominiums at International Plaza, located at 4221 West Spruce St.

It is a two-alarm fire, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

All residents reportedly have been evacuated from the building, and no one is hurt.

The extent of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

