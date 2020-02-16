TAMPA, Fla. — An ambulance rolled onto its side after a car crashed into it Sunday morning with a patient on board, Tampa police say.
It happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and North 15th Street.
The ambulance was heading westbound when a Ford Fusion ran a red light and hit the side of it, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Two paramedics, a patient and one of their family members were in the ambulance at the time.
No one was seriously hurt. Neither was the driver of the Ford or their passenger, police say.
The driver was cited for running a red light.
Westbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was closed to traffic amid an investigation but has since reopened.
