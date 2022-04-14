Tampa Housing Authority receives grant to provide internet access

The money will be used to help families, teachers, students, and local businesses stay connected online.

TAMPA, Fla. — In a news conference, the Tampa Housing Authority announced it has received a $520,000 federal grant to help residents stay connected to the internet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, THA says the need for internet connectivity is more important than ever with educational tools, homework, and opportunities increasingly moving online. THA says it couldn't do it without the support from U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, who also helped secure $15.3 million for Hillsborough County Public Schools through the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

"The disconnection between access, education, prosperity, and resources, was largely dependent on broadband resources as well as wireless resources," Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners Chairwoman Kimberly Overman said during the news conference.

THA has identified several locations that will receive internet access, including one senior community.