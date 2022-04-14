x
Hillsborough County

Stretch of Himes Avenue, Gandy Boulevard closed in South Tampa after water main break

It may take days before a fix is complete and traffic flow returns to normal, the Tampa Water Department said.
TAMPA, Fla. — Several major stretches of roadway are closed in South Tampa following a water main break.

Police have blocked all lanes Thursday afternoon on South Himes Avenue between West Hawthorne Road and West Marlin Avenue nearest to the break. 

At the same time, West Gandy Boulevard between South Dale Mabry Highway and South Sherwood Avenue also is closed.

Barricades and signs have been set up to help drivers move about the area, the Tampa Water Department said in a statement. Drivers are asked to use caution.

It's believed a fix could be ready by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, with crews possibly returning to the area to perform more work.

