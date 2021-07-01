Firefighters respond to gas leak in downtown Tampa

It was not immediately clear if there would be any evacuations.

TAMPA, Fla — Crews are working to stop a natural gas leak in downtown Tampa after workers in the area hit a line.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the leak is at West Palm Drive and South Carolina Avenue. TECO and HAZMAT crews are also responding.

It is unclear if there will be any evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

