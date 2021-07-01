x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

Firefighters respond to gas leak in downtown Tampa

It was not immediately clear if there would be any evacuations.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla — Crews are working to stop a natural gas leak in downtown Tampa after workers in the area hit a line.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the leak is at West Palm Drive and South Carolina Avenue. TECO and HAZMAT crews are also responding.

It is unclear if there will be any evacuations at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter