Gas Worx: What is being built in Tampa now?

TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, one of the newest developments right near the heart of downtown Tampa has officially broken ground. It's called Gas Worx and will nestle itself between two of the city's most bustling food and entertainment districts.

Gas Worx's master plan was approved back in August by the Tampa City Council. The official groundbreaking took place Monday morning, with a ceremony attended by Mayor Jane Castor and representatives from joint venture developers Kettler and Darryl Shaw.

But what exactly is it, aside from even more construction in Tampa?

First, let's talk location — Gas Worx will be developed on 50 acres in Ybor City in an area largely vacant or industrial, developers said in a release. The area is located between Ybor Historic District and the Channel District.

Secondly, let's talk about what's going to make up Gas Worx. Developers said once it's complete, Gas Worx will include nearly 5,000 new residences, over 500,000 square feet of office space and more than 140,000 square feet of new retail space.

In a release, developers said the first 317-unit apartment building within Gas Worx was slated to be fully constructed in 2024.

The area was "reimagined as a more vibrant, transit-oriented, and mixed-use community," developers said.

In addition to new homes and office and retail space, Gas Worx is expected to bring "numerous community benefits" including: