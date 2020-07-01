TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital says 2019 was a year for the record books when it comes to organ transplants.

The hospital completed nearly 600 heart, liver, lung and kidney transplants, making it one of the Top 10 hospitals in the country.

“As a very high volume transplant center, we have a history of high-quality outcomes and serving the needs of the community,” said Kiran Dhanireddy, Executive Director of the TGH Advanced Organ Disease & Transplantation Institute.

“When you’re talking about complicated surgical procedures you need an experienced team to deliver not only the best outcomes for the patients but the most efficient care,” Dhanireddy said. “When you have a high volume transplant center like Tampa General Hospital, we have a whole team dedicated to the sickest patients.”

Hospital administrators say their partnership with USF Health and other medical centers has played a huge role in developing expertise.

The hospital also says it's investing in the latest technologies, including a new specialized machine, designed to keep donated organs healthy longer.

“The traditional way of transplanting an organ it to take it from the donor hospital, put it on ice in a cooler and transport it to TGH,” Dhanireddy said. “With this new technology, we actually connect the organ to a pump that pumps blood at normal body temperature and it actually functions during that period of transportation.

"So for a heart, it would beat, for lungs they would ventilate and exchange oxygen and for a liver, they would clear the blood of acid and create bile.”

The final ranking isn’t officially out but TGH expects to be No. 7 for the number of organ transplants. TGH conducted its first kidney transplant in 1974, Florida’s first heart transplant in 1985 and since then has completed more than 10,000 total organ transplants.

