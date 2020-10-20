Tampa General Hospital plans $8.2 million COVID-19 unit

The hospital is asking Hillsborough County for $4.5 million in CARES Act funding.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital is looking to create a permanent COVID-19 unit at a repurposed stand-alone building.

The hospital says it will cost $8.2 million to complete. Once finished, the dedicated unit will have 59 fully-equipped ICU beds and up to 45 surge readiness beds for those affected by COVID-19 in Hillsborough County, the hospital wrote in a proposal.

To help with the cost, the hospital is asking Hillsborough County leaders for matching funds of up to $4.5 million from the CARES Act as part of a three-year contract. The county commission is expected to hear this request Wednesday.

In its proposal to the county, Tampa General says it has agreed to provide up to 500 COVID-19 tests for Hillsborough County employees and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employees if they choose to participate in a testing program. The hospital will also purchase two mobile COVID-19 testing units. The hospital says it will also allow the COVID-19 unit to serve as an alternate care site during declared states of emergency.

