Tampa General Hospital plans $8.2 million COVID-19 unit

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital is looking to create a permanent COVID-19 unit at a repurposed stand-alone building.
The hospital says it will cost $8.2 million to complete. Once finished, the dedicated unit will have 59 fully-equipped ICU beds and up to 45 surge readiness beds for those affected by COVID-19 in Hillsborough County, the hospital wrote in a proposal.
To help with the cost, the hospital is asking Hillsborough County leaders for matching funds of up to $4.5 million from the CARES Act as part of a three-year contract. The county commission is expected to hear this request Wednesday.
In its proposal to the county, Tampa General says it has agreed to provide up to 500 COVID-19 tests for Hillsborough County employees and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employees if they choose to participate in a testing program. The hospital will also purchase two mobile COVID-19 testing units. The hospital says it will also allow the COVID-19 unit to serve as an alternate care site during declared states of emergency.
RELATED: 'COVID Confirmed Clinic' to get permanent home at Tampa General Hospital to help those with long-term effects of the virus
What other people are reading right now:
- Pinellas, Hillsborough counties report record-breaking first day of early in-person voting
- Watch parties: How to celebrate the Rays across Tampa Bay
- Welcome to 'Champa' Bay: Can the Rays, Bucs keep the streak going?
- 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska, no word any tsunami threat for Washington
- Polls suggest Biden, Trump neck and neck in Florida
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter