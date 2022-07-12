TGH's job fair to hire more than 300 nurses, other positions available

Tampa's largest hospital system is in need of hundreds of hospital healthcare providers and staff.

TAMPA, Fla — If you pay a visit to Tampa General Hospital's career page, you'll find hundreds of job openings listed.

Of those listings, more than 300 openings are for nursing positions at the hospital.

TGH Senior Talent Acquisition Consultant Tiana Wilson said the lack of employees in the building can impact the patient's care.

"We are extending same-day offers," Wilson said. "We're looking to offer at least north of 200 positions at this time so that will definitely help with our needs."

Wilson said TGH hopes that extending same-day offers can streamline the hiring process and get more people into positions they need to be filled.

Ivanelys Velazquez accepted her new role as an ICU burn nurse for TGH on Tuesday.

She said she was excited to get the job and the reason she pursued a career as a nurse was to help improve patient care.

"Honestly, it's just [important] to be there and to be with people in their most vulnerable state and to be the change you want to see," Velazquez said.