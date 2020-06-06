x
'It's gotta be more than a prayer...it’s gotta be action': Tampa church holds prayer walk

As one of many demonstrations demanding justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death, people came together at Crossover Church.
TAMPA, Fla — As one of many demonstrations demanding justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death, congregants and community members joined together at Crossover Church to speak out against injustice and inequality.

"Prayer is important, but then we have to feet to our faith," said one of the women walking.

Crossover Church’s lead pastor says this isn’t a protest, it’s a prayer walk.

"Pray for racial justice, healing and peace," said Tommy Kyllonen, the lead pastor at Crossover Church. And the location of their walk is significant, too.

Christopher J. Harris is the Executive Pastor Crossover Church: "All of us saw on national news the burning of a building."

This part of Tampa was on the news last weekend when riots erupted.

"So we wanna go to that spot and pray to God to resurrect not just the building, we feel like that symbolic of the range of people were feeling," Harris said.

And the pastors said this is just the start.

"I think a prayer walk is just the beginning. It’s gotta be more than prayer or a hashtag, it’s gotta be action," Kyllonen said.

They say some of the systemic changes they want to see is more economic and educational equality in the community.

