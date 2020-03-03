TAMPA, Fla. — A person was rushed to the hospital after construction crews hit a gas line near the downtown area.
It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Highland and Oak avenues, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
The person was taken to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert. Their condition is not yet known.
Crews have been working to stop the leak upstream from the break.
