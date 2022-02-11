People rescued from car fire thank good Samaritan and first responders

The couple says the car was a ball of flames within minutes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Erik and Cher Lesneski started their Monday morning doing something they've done dozens of times.

Their RV was packed, their car was in tow, and they headed north to their other home in North Carolina. But within 10 minutes into the road trip, Erik looked in his mirror and noticed smoke coming out of the car.

He pulled over on Interstate 275 in Tampa and told his wife to get out of the car and back away.

"We’re in super danger. We’ve got to get out of the vehicle," Cher Lesneski said. "It could explode at any moment."

Before Erik could check out his burning car, a man was running toward him with a fire extinguisher. The man was Steven Springer, a truck driver transporting vehicles.

"I smelled something burning and then I saw the RV pulling over — and as I was pulling up to the RV, I saw the ball of fire under the car so as he pulled over, I pulled over right in front of them," Springer said.

Without hesitation, Springer sprung into action to help strangers. He became the voice of reason and stayed with the Lesneskis until the professionals showed up.

"He was so gentle with his voice, trying to keep me calm," Cher said.

Erik said Springer coached him through the situation, knowing when to give up on extinguishing and grab valuables — and also knowing when it was time to just stay back.

The Lesneskis were able to see Springer four days after the incident via video call.

"You are our super angel, super good Samaritan. Thank you so much for caring for me," Cher said.

Loved being there when Erik and Cher FaceTimed Steve, the one person that pulled over to help when their car was on fire. Steve came running with a fire extinguisher and consoled Cher when firefighters took over. pic.twitter.com/WuiarrwftC — Liz Crawford WTSP (@LizCrawfordWTSP) February 11, 2022

The Lesneskis are grateful to the off-duty firefighter who pulled over shortly after Springer.

If not for him and the other firefighters, Erik says the RV could have exploded with the gasoline and petroleum tanks on board.

One firefighter was able to detach the car from the RV and prevent further damage.