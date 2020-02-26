TAMPA, Fla. — Three adults and a young child were hurt in a multi-car crash, police say.
It happened around 6:39 p.m. on E. Hillsborough Avenue at N. 34th Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Police say a car heading westbound on Hillsborough Avenue crossed the median and hit another car and an SUV. A male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they add.
Another adult male reported chest pain, while a female adult and a "very young child" are said to have critical injuries.
The roadway is closed between N. 34th Street and N. 40th Street as an investigation continues.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Please, give me a second chance' | 6-year-old pleads with Orlando police officer not to arrest her
- 'We're all destroyed': Weippe community mourns twin brothers killed in fire
- Dogs rescued from Louisiana up for adoption in Tampa
- Feisty baby stares down doctors seconds after birth
- Man accused of harassing manatee near Weeden Island
- Drugmaker Moderna ships possible coronavirus vaccine for testing
- Skyway 10K guide: Everything you need to know to race
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter