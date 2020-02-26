TAMPA, Fla. — Three adults and a young child were hurt in a multi-car crash, police say.

It happened around 6:39 p.m. on E. Hillsborough Avenue at N. 34th Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say a car heading westbound on Hillsborough Avenue crossed the median and hit another car and an SUV. A male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, they add.

Another adult male reported chest pain, while a female adult and a "very young child" are said to have critical injuries.

The roadway is closed between N. 34th Street and N. 40th Street as an investigation continues.

