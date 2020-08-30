2 motorcycles, car crash closes all northbound lanes of N. Nebraska Ave.

The road will be closed for an "undetermined" amount of time while officers complete an investigation.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is asking drivers to take a different route after a serious injury crash in North Tampa.

Officers say two motorcycles and a car are involved in the crash in the area between E. Busch Blvd. to E. Wilma Street. All northbound lanes of N. Nebraska Ave are closed at this time.

Police did not say what led up to the crash of who or how many other those involved were injured.

No other information was immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.

