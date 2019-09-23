TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are at the scene of an incident involving a plane Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the aircraft made a hard landing in a field near the Selmon Expressway and U.S. Highway 301 South, according to a news release.

Sheriff Chad Chronister and Chief Communications Officer Crystal Clark is currently on the scene.

The Cessna 172R was flying from Davis Islands and had a sudden power loss in the engine, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot is a flight instructor and was the only person on board.

There have been no reported injuries.

Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter