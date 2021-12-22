Body found in the Hillsborough River; Tampa police investigating

It's not yet clear how the man died, but foul play is not suspected.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say they found a man's body Wednesday in the Hillsborough River.

Somebody living nearby called 911 just after 11:30 a.m. to report seeing the dead person in the water behind a vacant home.

The discovery was made just off Riverhills Drive, not far from North River Highlands Place. The Tampa Police Department said it only had limited information so far and would be providing updates as they became available.

The body has not been identified, and it's not yet clear how the person died.

Foul play is not suspected, according to authorities.