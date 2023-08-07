Police searching for man accused of seriously hurting person in Tampa hit-and-run crash

The driver fled the scene but has been identified as 37-year-old Samuel Leppert, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say they are on the search for a man responsible for seriously hurting another person during a hit-and-run crash Monday evening.

At 7:10 p.m., authorities arrived at West Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard after receiving a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian who has been identified as a man, the police department said in a news release.

Police say they performed life-saving measures on the pedestrian and he was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with significant injuries. He is expected to survive.

The driver fled the scene but has been identified as 37-year-old Samuel Leppert, authorities say.

The police department says they are still searching for Leppert.

There is reportedly no threat to the community at the time of this writing.