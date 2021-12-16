Friends of the Riverwalk Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is this weekend: What to know

Get ready to sail into the holiday season this Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. — What better way to enjoy the holiday season than with a boat parade? It's so Florida.

The Friends of the Riverwalk Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is ready to set sail this Saturday, Dec. 18, with boats big and small expected to cruise through the downtown Tampa area. If you're along the Riverwalk, you're bound to get into the holiday spirit.

There will be a bit of competition, too, with judges awarding trophies for the best-decorated boat in motor and sailboat categories.

With temperatures in the low to mid-70s and no rain in the forecast, it'll be a beautiful night to be at the boat parade. But if you can't make it or if plans keep you at home, you can stream the parade on 10 Tampa Bay’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The parade starts at 6 p.m.

Tampa boat parade parking

Looking for a place to park the car? On-street metered parking and parking garages are available. Rates range from $1-2 per hour, with a maximum of $9-12 per day.

Friends of the Riverwalk encourages people to arrive early.

Other transportation options include ridesharing services, the Pirate Water Taxi, Coast Bike Share and TECO Line Streetcar. Streetcar service is free and comes around every 15 minutes.

Tampa boat parade route

Small boats get ready to sail around 6:15 p.m. from the Harbour Island Lighthouse. They'll head north to the Hillsborough River and along the Tampa Riverwalk, passing the convention center and Straz Center before making a turn at Armature Works.

Heading southward, the boats will pass Julian B. Lane Park and the University of Tampa. They'll travel alongside Davis Islands before turning toward and ending at Sparkman Wharf around 8 p.m.

The larger boats will take a similar path starting at 7:15 p.m. but make a turn around Holiday Island and not enter the Hillsborough River.

Tampa boat parade viewing locations

Friends of the Riverwalk highlights several locations where you can catch the sights:

Armature Works

Channel Drive

Curtis Hixon

Davis Island

Harbour Island

Sparkman Wharf

Water Works Park