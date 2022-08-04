Tampa home 'uninhabitable' following early morning fire

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said no one was hurt and the fire is under investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. — A home in Tampa is now "uninhabitable" following an early morning fire, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

Fire crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a home on 66th Street near Broadway Avenue and 19th Avenue after a fire was reported.

A spokesperson said 11 fire trucks responded to the fire and fire crews were able to extinguish it shortly thereafter.

No one was inside the home when the fire happened. And, no one was hurt, the spokesperson added. However, at least half of the house was seriously damaged and is now "uninhabitable."