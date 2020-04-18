TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa homeowner is facing charges after police say she violated the safer at home order.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home around 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of Howard Avenue and Clinton Street after reports of a shooting.

Police say several juveniles were involved in some sort of fight that led to shots being fired from inside a car into the home. No one was injured, and they ran off before deputies arrived.

However, while deputies were investigating the shooting, they learned the homeowner, 23-year-old Natalia Rodriguez Cuervo, rented her home as an Airbnb for two nights. Deputies say the renters rented the house to have a party, which violates the safer at home order.

Authorities say Cuervo told them she wasn't aware of the statewide safer at home order, which includes a ban on vacation rentals.

Cuervo was given a copy of the executive order and was given a notice to appear for violating an emergency management rule or order.

“Alleged ignorance of the law is no excuse for not following it. Our deputies have worked for weeks to educate and encourage the public to follow the emergency orders,“ Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “As I’ve stated continuously, we will continue to enforce the emergency orders, especially when blatant disregard for them puts the lives of others in danger.

“It is important that we hold those who violate the orders accountable, no matter who they are, so the sacrifice of so many is not wasted by the irresponsibility of the few.”

RELATED: Pinellas Park business owner arrested for violating safer at home order

RELATED: Small businesses get creative during safer-at-home order

RELATED: The Front Steps Project captures a new 'normal' during a pandemic

RELATED: Tampa pet photographers create 'Safer at Home Portrait Project'

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter