Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as a homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday evening in Tampa, police said in a news release.

Police said officers were called around 10:22 p.m. to N. 20th Street between E. Henry and E. Powhatan avenues after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a man who had been shot several times.

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived at the scene a "short time later" but the man had died, according to police.

Everyone who was involved in the shooting reportedly remained at the shooting scene and is cooperating with officers during their investigation. Investigators have not released news of any arrests in the homicide investigation.