Tampa police investigating man's death as homicide

The man was found unconscious in a 7-Eleven parking lot and died at the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police detectives are trying to piece together what led to the death of one man following a fight early Friday morning outside a 7-Eleven.

Officers say they were called around 1:20 a.m. to the 7-Eleven at 4943 E. Busch Blvd about a fight. When they arrived, officers say they found a man unconscious in the parking lot "suffering from severe upper body trauma."

The man was rushed to the hospital and died, the department said.

Detectives say they are "actively investigating" the case as a homicide and will provide updates when they are able.