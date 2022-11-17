Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa

Deputies said they do not believe the man lives in the neighborhood where he was found. And, they belive his murder was an 'isolated incident.'

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa.

Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.

Along with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue first responders, deputies said they arrived in the area and found a man with "severe upper body trauma." He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he died.

Detectives said they don't think the man lives in the neighborhood where he was found. And, they said they believe the homicide is an "isolated incident."