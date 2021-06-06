Man, found unresponsive, pronounced dead in Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are asking the public to help them figure out what led up to a man's death.
Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of N. 13th and E. Sitka streets on a report of an unresponsive man, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
The man, who showed signs of trauma to his upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.
