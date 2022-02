A person was found dead inside a car.

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into an early morning homicide in the city's Sulphur Springs neighborhood.

Police were called around 3:38 a.m. Tuesday to the area of E. Humphrey and 14th streets on a call of a person who was found with upper body trauma, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

The person was located in a car.

No other information was immediately provided.