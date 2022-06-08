Tampa police say accused murderer drowned in Missouri

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say a man wanted for two recent homicides has drowned in Missouri.
Officers say authorities at Missouri State recently notified them that 22-year-old Sherron McCombs Jr. had drowned in the Current River.
According to law enforcement, McCombs Jr. had been sought on warrants charging him with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence in two separate cases.
In late 2021, police say he conspired with others to kill a man who had provided information about a drug crime to law enforcement. The man was found shot to death in the 22nd Street Park. Detectives say they found evidence McCombs Jr. and a co-defendant tried to cover up the killing.
Then on Jan. 3, police were dispatched to a deadly shooting at the Riviera Apartment complex. Investigators say they believe McCombs Jr. was believed to have been driving the suspect car involved in that shooting.
Both homicides are still being investigated by detectives.