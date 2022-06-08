Tampa police say accused murderer drowned in Missouri

Investigators say he was linked to two separate cases.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say a man wanted for two recent homicides has drowned in Missouri.

Officers say authorities at Missouri State recently notified them that 22-year-old Sherron McCombs Jr. had drowned in the Current River.

According to law enforcement, McCombs Jr. had been sought on warrants charging him with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence in two separate cases.

In late 2021, police say he conspired with others to kill a man who had provided information about a drug crime to law enforcement. The man was found shot to death in the 22nd Street Park. Detectives say they found evidence McCombs Jr. and a co-defendant tried to cover up the killing.

Then on Jan. 3, police were dispatched to a deadly shooting at the Riviera Apartment complex. Investigators say they believe McCombs Jr. was believed to have been driving the suspect car involved in that shooting.