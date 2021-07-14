Man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in deadly Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Marshals Service arrested a man on Wednesay accused of shooting another man to death earlier this month.
Marquis Walter, 28, faces a charge of premeditated first-degree murder, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
The shooting happened early in the morning on July 5 in the Ybor City area of 17th Street and 3rd Avenue. Police say Walter shot the other person, who has not been identified, several times as he walked to his car.
The other man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Surveillance cameras in the area caught Walter, helping to lead to his identification and arrest, police said.
He was booked at the Orient Road jail.
