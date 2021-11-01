Tampa police investigate homicide

TAMPA, Fla — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday afternoon near North Gandy Avenue and West Osborne Avenue.
Tampa police officers say the man was Hispanic.
The man had upper body trauma, according to officers.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Are COVID-19 mitigation efforts positively impacting flu season?
- Bucs, Saints face-off in NFC divisional playoff game
- Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern
- Doctors think Florida has more COVID-19 variant cases than we know of
- Is Twitter violating President Trump's right to free speech? Expert says no
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter