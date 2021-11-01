x
Hillsborough County

Tampa police investigate homicide

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday afternoon near North Gandy Avenue and West Osborne Avenue.

Tampa police officers say the man was Hispanic. 

The man had upper body trauma, according to officers. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

