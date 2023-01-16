MLK Parade kicks off in Tampa celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

This is the largest Tampa MLK parade based on the number of participants registered, which is around 30,000 people.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is hosting its annual MLK Parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to remember and celebrate the civil rights leader's legacy.

The MLK Parade started at noon on Monday at Cascade Park, located at 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.

MLK Parade Vice President Howard Harris spoke with 10 Tampa Bay's Aaron Parseghian Monday morning about the parade he says will be the largest one yet.

"[The parade] is just bigger on every scale," Harris explains. "More bands, more floats, we have horses...we just have more of everything that makes seeing a parade fun."

The annual national celebratory weekend, which is observed on the third weekend of January each year, reflects on King's legacy as a civil rights leader. This reportedly is the largest Tampa MLK parade they’ve had based on the number of participants registered, which is around 30,000 people.

The parade includes floats and marching bands from Bethune-Cookman University, Miles College and Edward Waters University.