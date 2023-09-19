Man found dead after Tampa house fire

One person was detained due to the fire, officers said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a home fire Monday night in Tampa, according to police.

Around 11:15 p.m., Tampa police said they were called to assist with a home fire on Crenshaw Street near N 10th Street. When they arrived, they helped Tampa Fire Rescue crews get people out of the home.

During efforts to get everyone safely out of the home, police said they found a man who had died. Police have not attributed his death directly to the fire and say his cause of death is currently undetermined.

One person police believe is connected to how the fire started has been detained.