TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt and another was taken to the hospital following a house fire.

It happened Wednesday evening in the area of 23rd and Nebraska avenues, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Firefighters say three people were inside of the home at the time of the fire, and two got out with only minor injuries. Another person was found inside and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Large flames were coming from the house and power lines were down as firefighters got to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

An investigation is ongoing.

