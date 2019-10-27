TAMPA, Fla. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a house party early Sunday.

Tampa police say they responded to a shooting call at a home in the area of 1700 East Mulberry and Marks drives.

Three people were found injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police are currently not looking for suspects, and there is no threat to the public.

More information is expected to be released later today.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter