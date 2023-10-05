Tampa Police detectives rescue 17-year-old girl who had been human trafficked

No arrests have been made, but officers say their investigation remains active.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl was rescued from being a victim of human trafficking in Tampa, police said.

The agency's investigation began on Sept. 28 when police said they were notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about images of a 17-year-old girl posted on a prostitution website.

During the investigation, detectives said they were able to determine the photos were uploaded from a spot in the northern section of Tampa.

On Oct. 4, detectives with TPD's Special Victims Unit successfully found and rescued the teen. She has since been connected to multiple resources, including the Tampa Police Victims Advocate, in order to help her access programs available for survivors of human trafficking.

"Our detectives are dedicated to protecting our community and ensuring justice is served for victims of human trafficking," Chief Lee Bercaw said. "We are also committed to connecting victims with local organizations such as Miniserio Mujeres Restaurdas por Dios, a recent recipient of TPD C.A.R.E.S. funding, to provide assistance to survivors of human trafficking."

Police said no arrests have been made yet in this case, but the investigation remains active.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of human trafficking or anyone who knows/feels another person is being trafficked against their will can contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Human Trafficking Hotline at 855-352-7233.