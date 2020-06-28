Protesters want man released from Tampa jail; police said driver drove off with him on his hood

A demonstration in Hyde Park turned violent as protesters said one of their own was hit and later arrested.

TAMPA, Fla. — A crowd of protesters went to Orient Road Jail late Saturday to demand the release of a fellow protester who was booked earlier in the evening.

The arrest happened around 6:30 p.m. in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Albany and Swann avenues, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Protesters told 10 Tampa Bay the man arrested was taking part in a demonstration when a car drove into the crowd. Police in a news release said the driver attempted to get through the crowd when he was surrounded and drove off with the protester on his hood.

The Tampa Police Department arrested the protester and not the driver.

The driver claims protesters crowded around his car, broke his windshield and jumped onto its hood, Tampa police said.

"We are currently reviewing various video clips of the incident," they added. "The investigation is ongoing."

