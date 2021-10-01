Suspected arsonist treated for burns after trying to burn down Hyde Park home

The home was not caught on fire, and police say no one else was hurt.

TAMPA, Fla. — A suspected arsonist got himself to the hospital after trying to start a fire at a home in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.

Scott Massa, 51, remains in the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Officers were sent during the early morning hours to a home in the area of W. De Leon Street and South Dakota Avenue, where they learned Massa tried to burn it.

It's believed he broke through a window and as he tried to throw a bucket of lit accelerant into the home, it exploded and set him on fire, police said. The home reportedly was not set on fire and no one else was hurt.

A police K-9 tried to track down Massa, but the dog couldn't find him as police suspected he got into his car and drove away. Police broadcast a description of the man they were looking for, and an officer at the hospital recognized Massa "by his obvious injuries" as he got there.

Arson investigators now are tasked with figuring out what happened in this case, police said.

