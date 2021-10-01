Suspected arsonist treated for burns after trying to burn down Hyde Park home

TAMPA, Fla. — A suspected arsonist got himself to the hospital after trying to start a fire at a home in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.
Scott Massa, 51, remains in the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Officers were sent during the early morning hours to a home in the area of W. De Leon Street and South Dakota Avenue, where they learned Massa tried to burn it.
It's believed he broke through a window and as he tried to throw a bucket of lit accelerant into the home, it exploded and set him on fire, police said. The home reportedly was not set on fire and no one else was hurt.
A police K-9 tried to track down Massa, but the dog couldn't find him as police suspected he got into his car and drove away. Police broadcast a description of the man they were looking for, and an officer at the hospital recognized Massa "by his obvious injuries" as he got there.
Arson investigators now are tasked with figuring out what happened in this case, police said.
- Police arrest Tampa Bay man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern
- Doctors think Florida has more COVID-19 variant cases than we know of
- 'We've gotta stand by our elderly folks': DeSantis says seniors remain priority for COVID vaccine
- COVID-19 doses distributed at Tampa church as part of pilot program
- Is Twitter violating President Trump's right to free speech? Expert says no
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter