Tampa airport to close ahead of anticipated Idalia impacts

TAMPA, Fla. — With Tropical Storm Idalia expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall this week somewhere along Florida's west coast, the Tampa International Airport says it will stop all its commercial operations.

TPA says starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, all commercial operations will be suspended until further notice. The airport says that while some cargo and private aircraft operations will continue overnight, all air traffic will stop by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"The closure will allow the Airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane," the release said in part.

Visitors will not be able to enter the airport, including the main terminal and airsides. It will not be a shelter, so travelers who could be stranded should make accommodations now.

If all goes well, airport leaders say they anticipate the airport will be fully reopened by Thursday.

"TPA will closely coordinate the reopening of the Airport with its partners based on roadway safety, facility readiness and staffing. Any changes to the timing will be promptly communicated," the airport said in a release.