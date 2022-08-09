Tampa airport under temporary ground stop due to weather

Strong thunderstorms are hampering airport operations through at least 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Strong thunderstorms in the Tampa Bay area have forced a temporary ground stop at Tampa International Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, all inbound flights to Tampa are grounded through at least 1:45 p.m. Departures are delayed for an average of 15 minutes, though that time may be extended, as well.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for the latest flight status information.

People also can check the flight status page on Tampa International Airport's website.