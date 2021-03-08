Tampa International Airport hopes to fill more than 700 jobs

The TPA hiring day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 25.

TAMPA, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many standstills in the world, and one of them was people being able to travel by air.

The friendly skies are busier than ever with everything trying to return to normal and amid it all, Tampa International Airport has hundreds of positions to fill. Both full-time and part-time spots will be offered.

Its biggest-ever hiring day is set to happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the Event Space (between Airsides E and F) on Level 3 of the Main Terminal.

The event comes in time after TPA witnessed a drastic change in business after passenger numbers dropped to just 594,415 in July 2020 and soared to 1,761,308 a year later, according to officials.

Something BIG is happening at TPA: it's our FIRST-EVER AIRPORT-WIDE Hiring Day! We're looking to fill more than 700 positions. BE THERE!https://t.co/q6AoFE06Vj pic.twitter.com/EFbRnQhHH7 — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) August 10, 2021

“We’re excited to see most of our passengers fly again, and we want to make sure we provide them with the service they deserve and have come to expect of the team at TPA,” said John Tiliacos, the executive vice president of operations and customer service, in a news release.

The airport will be hosting the large hiring event in hopes that it will meet the needs of the millions of customers who will be flying in and out of the hub.

According to the airport, the more than 700 positions available include a range of skills and management levels from companies within the airport, such as food and beverage, retail, rental cars, ground handlers, airline support and janitorial services.

Anyone interested in receiving a job at the event must physically attend and be prepared for a required background check. Job seekers are urged to bring copies of their resume and two forms of ID in case hired on the spot.