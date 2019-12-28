TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas is in the books, but the holiday decorations at Tampa International Airport were still fully lit as the airport prepared for people all across the country to head home after the holidays.

Even during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, things at TPA were running smoothly Saturday morning.

"Not a lot of people here," said Brian Collins, who flew in for a week of vacation in Tampa after spending the holidays with family. "It’s been surprisingly light to me.

"When we left D.C. – actually we left out of Baltimore – and it was pretty crowded that early. But it’s not that crowded here."

According to the airport, the airport was expecting 1.5 million passengers to pass through between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6, with Dec. 30 expected to be one of the busiest days of the year with 89,000 people.

“No problems at all,” said Peggy St James of Zephyrhills. “I’m flying American, I walked right in, I used one of their self-check-ins and there were no problems at all.”

Because all seems OK at Tampa, don't expect smooth flying everywhere this holiday season.

“Atlanta airport: madness, everybody in and out, crazy, that’s to be expected for the time,” added Heidi Lesane, who flew in from Atlanta for the Falcons-Bucs game on Sunday. “But, here it’s nice and calm, I’ve been taking pictures of the nice Christmas ornaments and trees.

"It’s so beautiful and calm in here right now, I’m loving it."

