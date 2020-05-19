x
Tampa International Airport says it's now selling masks, sanitizer

Travelers can stock up on their supply right in the terminal.
TAMPA, Fla. — You always seem to forget to pack something when you're traveling, right? And sometimes, it's that one small -- but essential -- item that gets left behind.

To make sure you aren't empty-handed when it comes to masks and hand sanitizer, Tampa International Airport announced it's selling masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. 

Tuesday morning the airport tweeted, "While supplies are in high demand, our vendors are committed to restocking as quickly as possible."

So, how much will the items cost? Here's what the airport told 10 Tampa Bay:

  • Masks – starting at $2.49
  • Sanitizer – starting at $4.99
  • Wipes – starting at $3.99

Prices are not controlled by the airport, however, and will vary by vendor.

