Here's how you can be the new voice of TPA's shuttle messages

The winner of the Voice of TPA contest will be heard the entire month of July.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport's Voice of TPA contest returns for a second year to give one person a chance to welcome passengers as they come and leave the airport by shuttle.

To enter, contestants must give a $5 donation in which all funds will go toward the United Way Suncoast, according to a news release. The organization helps supply financial assistance, food and educational resources to people in need in the Tampa Bay area.

The more a person donates, the better their chance is to win.

The contest starts on Monday, May 2, and ends at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. The winner will be randomly drawn and revealed via social media on the last day of the contest — and their voice will be featured all throughout July.

Those who wish to take part must be at least 18 years of age to join and all shuttle recordings will be conducted at the Tampa International Airport. To enter the contest, click or tap here.

The current voice of the shuttle messages is Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Last year's inaugural contest raised more than $16,000 for the United Way Suncoast.

TPA also has had nine 5K on the Runway events, with the most recent marathon held in April after a two-year pause due to COVID-19, to support United Way Suncoast.