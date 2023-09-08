Tampa intersection closed after truck crashes into a light pole

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say the intersection of Floribraska Ave & Nebraska Ave is currently closed due to a traffic crash that knocked over a light pole.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday morning, a semi-truck and trailer ran into a concrete light pole as it was turning south onto North Nebraska Ave. The semi-truck driver did not stop for the crash, and the crash caused the light pole to fall across Nebraska Avenue resulting in the traffic closure at the intersection.