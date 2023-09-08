Tampa intersection closed after truck crashes into a light pole

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say the intersection of Floribraska Ave & Nebraska Ave is currently closed due to a traffic crash that knocked over a light pole.
Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday morning, a semi-truck and trailer ran into a concrete light pole as it was turning south onto North Nebraska Ave. The semi-truck driver did not stop for the crash, and the crash caused the light pole to fall across Nebraska Avenue resulting in the traffic closure at the intersection.
Police ask drivers to use alternate routes to allow crews to remove and repair the light pole. An update will be provided when this intersection is cleared.