Tampa adds new 4-way stops at intersections: See the list

"Our goal is to make walking, biking, and taking transit a more comfortable experience," the city's chief planner said in a statement.

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers will have to keep a careful eye on the road as city crews are adding new four-way stops at intersections, such as near schools and busy locations.

The city announced its mobility department has completed more than 80 four-way stop interactions since October 2021, and there are more on the way.

These changes are part of the department's "quick build initiative," which also includes painted curb extensions, crosswalks with rapid flashing beacons and markers indicating reduced speeds.

"Our goal is to make walking, biking, and taking transit a more comfortable experience," Tampa chief planner Alana Brasier said in a statement. She, too, is the lead of the "quick build program."

"It takes a long time to see noticeable differences in crash numbers, but we're addressing the policies, people, and infrastructure needed to plan for the future and position our city for safer streets."

Some of the new four-way stops across the city include:

North 26th Street and East 38th Avenue

Along Hanna Ave

Lincoln and Spruce

Habana and Main

Rome and Spruce

Ross and Ola

Swann and Lincoln

Estrella/Mississippi and Habana

The city says changing two-way stops to four-way stops help to reduce crashes that result in injuries and prevents drivers, bicyclist and pedestrians from having to navigate crossing busy lanes of traffic, in part.