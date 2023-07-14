Beware of 'fatbergs' this hurricane season

Tampa officials remind residents about the dangers these pipe-blocking globs can pose during extreme weather and how to prevent them.

TAMPA, Fla. — This hurricane season, the city of Tampa is urging residents to keep their drains clear of oil, cooking fats and grease to help prevent "fatbergs" from clogging pipes and causing sewage overflows, according to a news release.

The city said grease and other liquid fats solidify in lower temperatures. While wet wipes, even the ones marketed as "flushable," are made of materials that aren't biodegradable. The city says these materials combined can clump together in pipes and sewers and form massive blockages called "fatbergs."

"Fatbergs" can lead to sewage floods, environmental damage and public health risks, the city says.



The city of Tampa has experienced these risks firsthand. In 2022, "fatbergs" caused thousands of gallons of sewage to spill into the Tampa Bay area waterways. The same year, Florida enacted a new state law regulating the way restaurants could legally dispose of excess oil and other grease waste.



To help prevent more sewage leaks, the City of Tampa Wastewater Department filters wipes and other non-biodegradable waste from its sewage treatment process using tools called bar screens. Department officials estimate that these screens filter out 99.6 trash cans worth of wipes, rags, and other "fatberg" materials every week.

But with hurricane season underway, officials warn that tropical storms and other forms of extreme weather increase the risk of sewer overflows, making it more vital than ever that residents do their part too.



"By properly disposing of wipes in the trash, this simple change in behavior will have a significant impact on preserving our environment, reducing the risk of sewer overflows, and saving costs associated with repairs and equipment failures," the City of Tampa Wastewater Department said in a release.

City leaders have also advised residents of other things they can do at home to keep fatbergs at bay, including: